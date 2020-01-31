Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi reveals the real reason behind her break up to Kashmera and Arti

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana is presently in news for her re-entry in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The reality show is churning out a lot of interesting episodes, and Himanshi’s equation with Asim Riaz is one of the major highlights of the TV series.

For the uninitiated, Himanshi had also participated in the ongoing season. Later, she got evicted. Her equation with Asim has always made headlines. On the other hand, Asim has openly expressed his feelings for Himanshi. Now, things have changed for both of them as Himanshi has re-entered the house for him for the 'Connections Week’. Ever since she entered the BB 13 house, Asim has been showering all the love on her. However, it also needs to be noted that with each passing episode of Bigg Boss 13, we are seeing a different angle to Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s love story.

Previously, in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan had revealed that Asim was the reason behind her break up with her finance Chow. Also, we even saw that Himanshi told Asim that she went through a very bad phase after her elimination from Bigg Boss 13 and got extremely lonely as her boyfriend Chow wouldn’t talk to her. However, as when everyone was blaming Asim for Himanshi and Chow’s breakup, another aspect of their love story came out in the open and that the break got nothing to do with Riaz.

And this was revealed by none other than Himanshi Khurana. She was captured in the camera talking to Kashmeera Shah and Arti Singh about her relationship and went on to reveal that the real reason behind her break up was her arch-rival Shehnaaz Gill and not Asim. She revealed them that despite such a huge controversy between Shehnaz and her, Chow's family was more close to Shehnaaz.

Himanshi also said that Shehnaaz had confessed that whenever Gill used to drive the car, her boyfriend Chow's elder brother used to come running to meet her whenever she called him. In the preview of today’s episode, we saw Himanshi telling Rashami Desai that she found Asim’s proposal a lot filmy.

What do you think about Asim and Himanshi’s equation? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Credits: SpotboyE.com