Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma to be seen in the house

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Dec 2019 07:43 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma met during Bigg Boss 11 and continued their friendship outside the house. In fact, they were recently seen paired opposite each other in a music video titled Ranjhana, which is already being appreciated by the audience.

The duo will be making an appearance on Weekend Ka Vaar. They will be entering the house to promote their music video. Besides them, Sunil Grover will be also entering the show as 'Gutthi'. Sunil Grover was a part of Comedy Nights With Kapil as well as The Kapil Sharma Show along with Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakraborty, Ali Asgar and Kapil Sharma. Later, he left the show owing to some differences.

Are you excited to see these two back in the house?

