Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan calls this season crazy

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV series. It is also known for being a controversial show. Presently, season 13 is on air and actress Hina Khan says this season is crazy.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Hacked, entered the house this season on various occasions. She did so this weekend too. Speaking about the show, the actress said, “After watching this season of Bigg Boss I’m like, ‘I didn’t do anything during my time on the show’. This season is crazy and people are out there. But I always feel we should not really blame the celebrities inside the house because they are being allowed to do that. I also don’t blame the makers and creators because that’s their format. They have given this liberty to push, hit and abuse people in this season. It wasn’t there in my season."

“We, who are watching the show, are responsible. We wait for the next episode. They are giving people what they want to watch. If people stop watching the show, they will change the format," added Hina.

