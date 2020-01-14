Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan says everyone flips in the house

MUMBAI: Hina Khan entered the house to choose a member for the BB elite club. The selected contestant will be safe from nominations for a week.

The battle is between Asim Riaz and Shehnaz Gill. In tonight's episode, the two will try and prove why they are better than the other. It will obviously see a lot of disagreements as well.

In the teaser, Hina Khan asks contestants why they feel Shehnaz does not deserve to win the membership.

This makes Paras Chhabra accuse Shehnaz of flipping. He tells Hina that he and Mahira consider her a good friend but then she suddenly flips and breaks everyone's heart including Sidharth's.

Even Arti says unpleasant things about her. Rashami shares Shehnaz cannot be trusted because of her mood swings. Hina Khan explains it might be Shehnaz's personality and she is not faking it. After listening to all the housemates and Asim, Hina concludes that everyone flips in the house of Bigg Boss.

