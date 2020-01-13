Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan visits the show for the third time

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular television actresses. She came into limelight with her performance in hit soaps such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress is now gearing up for her film projects. She has also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and became the first runner up in 2017.

Speaking about the show, the makers are back with Bigg Boss 13 and have kept the audience hooked to the television screens. And as Hina has always loved to be on the controversial show Bigg Boss 13, this Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the actress made an entry once again. With Hina promoting her series Damaged 2, fans also trend #11YearsOfHinaKhan on social media as she completes 11 glorious years in the industry.

This will mark Hina’s entry in the BB house for the third time and she is very excited about it. The actress took to her Instagram story to share a picture. In the photo shared by Hina, one could spot a special set-up called, 'BB Elite Club'. The Damaged 2 actress captioned it, “Let's see who deserves to be in here. Coming #Visit3.” On the other hand, as she completes 11 years in the industry, Hina Khan fans trend #11YearsOfHinaKhan on Twitter. Excited and amused, the actress also took to her Instagram stories to post a picture.

Take a look below: