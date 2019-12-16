Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau makes an exit from the house

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Salman Khan making an entry on the stage and greeting the audiences. He also shows a glimpse of whatever is happening inside the house. Vishala and Madhurima hug each other out and try to clear their differences. Meanwhile, Rashami and Arhaan also have a discussion about whatever happened. Finally, Salman enters through Me TV and asks the housemates to begin the Galatfaimi task. The housemates start getting rid of each other’s ‘galatfaimi’ by bursting balloons. Most of them burst Bhau’s balloons as he denies sleeping all day which he actually does.



Salman then shows a glimpse of Gutthi entering the house and having a blast with the housemates. All of them are blindfolded as Gutthi enters the house and music plays in the background. Most of them mistake her for Katrina Kaif. All of them are excited to meet Gutthi who starts off with some amazing punch lines and jokes. They are also given some funny news from the outside in Gutthi’s style. Thereafter, all of them do ‘Gidda’ with Gutthi as she sings some songs in praise of the housemates. Gutthi also makes Arhaan and Rashami dance to a romantic number.



Thereafter a dance face off is held between Vishal and Paras but the interesting fact here is that Mahira is the judge. She announces Paras as the winner. Thereafter, Gutthi takes leave from everyone. Salman informs the housemates that he has also met Gutthi. Another interesting task is held among the housemates which is the ‘thappar’ task. Arhaan is the first one to be sent to the task room and all his answers are wrong! Thereafter, Shehnaaz is sent to the room followed by Vishal.



After sometime, ex Bigg Boss contestants Hina Khan and Priyanka Sharma enter the stage. They provide their own points of view regarding the present season. Priyanka calls Asim the underdog and says that he is a good player which Salman also agrees. Hina and Salman dance on the song of her new music video. Thereafter, Priyanka and Hina enter the house and greet the housemates.



They conduct a task in which the housemates have to categorize people as ‘friend, ‘ khatra’ and ‘zero.’ Arhaan calls Asim the khatra, Rashami as friend and Madhurima as zero. Shefali Jariwala calls Vikas Gupta her friend, Asim as khatra and Madhurima as zero. Thereafter, the housemates come one by one and give tags to each other. Rashami wins the friend tag, Shehnaaz is the khatra and Madhurima gets the zero tag.



Salman talks about eliminations and informs them that there will be double eviction. However, he informs Madhurima that she isn’t eliminated and that it was a joke. In fact, the double eviction thing was also a joke. Salman announces that Shehnaaz has been evicted from the show. However, she does not agree to this and breaks down. The other housemates try to pacify her saying that it might be a joke. But all of them are shocked when the door opens. But then it closes again post which everyone think it’s a joke. Salman gets irked and says that she is, in fact, evicted from the house. Later on, he takes leave from the housemates and the audiences. The housemates are divided among each other about Shehnaaz’s elimination. Later on, Salman informs the audiences as well as the housemates that it is Hindustani Bhau who has been eliminated from the house. Bhau takes leave from everyone and makes an exit from the house.