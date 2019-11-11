Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau tries to link Vishal Aditya Singh with one of the girls

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently season 13 is on air. Many celebs have participated in the show and recently some wild card contestants entered the show. With their entry, the drama in the house has escalated a notch higher.



In the latest episode, host Salman Khan welcomes Vishal Aditya Singh as a wild card entry into the show. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman asked Vishal to go inside the house and play a task with the contestants 'galat faimi ke gubbare' task. As Vishal made a dhamakedaar entry into the house, contestants were shocked to see him. During the task, Vishal burst a lot of balloons and gave strong reasons. He passed a strong comment against Hindustani Bhau which the latter did not like. Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra and Arhaan Khan were seen talking to each other about taking Vishal in their team.



In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Paras and his team will be seen trying to manipulate Vishal and will try to get him in their team as they think he is one of the strongest contestants. While, on the other side, Hindustani Bhau is trying his best to link Vishal with one of the girls. Bigg Boss will give yet another interesting task 'Bigg Boss Phone Booth' wherein contestants have to save themselves from the upcoming nominations.



In the preview, Vishal tells contestants that he will remain in the house till the end as he knows how to cook and is a master in cleaning the bathroom. Himanshi tells her team that 'naya murga aaya dekho excitement dekho'. While Asim tells Himanshi that Vishal's height is more than Arhaan and he will face difficulty in fighting with him. Audiences will get to see Bhau holding grudge against Vishal and passes sarcastic comments.



