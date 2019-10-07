Bigg Boss 13 House: Akanksha Puri opens on boyfriend Paras Chhabra’s pretence of being ‘single’!

MUMBAI: TV’s charmer Paras Chhabra has become a favourite amongst the female contestants of Bigg Boss 13. In a very short span of time.

Last week, we saw housemates Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma fight over him and during the Weekend Ka Vaar, when host Salman Khan questioned that who has built a love connection until now inside the house, major votes were given to Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill’s Jodi., after which the duo also sat on the ‘love sofa’. Also, in the upcoming episode we will see Paras confess his love to Shehnaaz.



BUT what’s surprising is that Paras is not single. He is in a steady relationship with actress Akanksha Puri. In fact, the actor has tattooed her name on his wrist. However, since the time he has got locked inside the house, Paras has not spoken a word about Akanksha or his relationship with her, which has made us quite curious.

So, to kill our curiosity, we got in touch with Akanksha to know what the status of their relationship is and whether the couple has called it off. To which she replied, "I don't know if he is not talking about us purposely or not. Let him play his game yaar, enjoy karo.”

We then questioned the actress about the tattoo which Paras inked for his ladylove and Akanksha said, “He is smartly hiding it with the red BFF band in the show.”

Ask Akanksha what’s the history behind the tattoo and she explains, "He got this tattoo done on February 12 this year. It was a gift for me on our second anniversary of being with each other. Soon, will be completing three years of togetherness.

While Akanksha is quite open about Paras, we hope he stops pretending to be single!

