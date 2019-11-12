Bigg Boss 13: Housemates arrange a fake wedding for Vishal and Arti Singh

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. The show is known for fight, arguments and endless drama. Currently season 13 is on air and it is no different. Recently, some wild card contestants entered the show. With their entry, the drama in the house has escalated a notch higher.



Yesterday, we saw Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai trying to play cupid between Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, we will get to see more housemates like Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Jariwala, Hindustani Bhau, Asim Riaz and more concocting a fake marriage for Arti and Vishal.



In a promo shared by the makers, we get to see Vishal asking Arti, “Do you love me?” Arti can be seen replying, “Yeah, he is very nice.” Seeing this, Shehnaaz, Sidharth and Bhau come up with a plan for a fake wedding in the house. Shehnaaz tells the housemates to bring the girl to a place in the centre of the bedroom which she decorates with flowers. On the same, Sidharth makes Arti sit with Vishal and the housemates to a fake ‘kanyadaan’ in the wedding.



The harmless fun between Arti and Vishal might lead to sparks flying between the two stars. Already Sidharth and Shehnaaz have patched up after a fight and were seen hugging it out in the last episode. It will be interesting to see how Vishal and Arti’s equation develops as things in the house get heated up.



Take a look at the promo: