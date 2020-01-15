News

Bigg Boss 13: As housemates battle it out in BB house, Twitterati come up with funny tweets

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2020 04:36 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 kick-started with a bang and now the show is heading towards its finale. Over the time, the show has become hugely popular among the loyal fans. Many celebrities from the entertainment world have participated in the show. 

The reality show is known for fights, arguments and endless drama. Season 13 is no different. The contestants are often seen indulging in fights. Sometimes they even pick up fights over petty issues. However, some of the tasks also bring out their funny sides and leave us in splits. While the contestants keep entertaining viewers with their notorious acts and battle it out to be the winner, social media users come up with hilarious memes and funny posts. 

Here take a look at some of the funny tweets:

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Zariwala, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of Damaged starring Hina Khan and Adhyayan...

Launch of Damaged starring Hina Khan and Adhyayan Suman
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days