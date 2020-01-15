Bigg Boss 13: As housemates battle it out in BB house, Twitterati come up with funny tweets

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 kick-started with a bang and now the show is heading towards its finale. Over the time, the show has become hugely popular among the loyal fans. Many celebrities from the entertainment world have participated in the show.
The reality show is known for fights, arguments and endless drama. Season 13 is no different. The contestants are often seen indulging in fights. Sometimes they even pick up fights over petty issues. However, some of the tasks also bring out their funny sides and leave us in splits. While the contestants keep entertaining viewers with their notorious acts and battle it out to be the winner, social media users come up with hilarious memes and funny posts.
Here take a look at some of the funny tweets:
Salman says somthing :— g a u r a v (@H2_S04) October 26, 2019
Paaras devoleena maahira...#BB13 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/uzdsRQFclm
Waiting for @GAUAHAR_KHAN ‘s unbiased Tweets about Biggboss like#ShowStopperAsim pic.twitter.com/x2Kv4VsSB8— ASIM (@asimsquadd) January 11, 2020
#Shoekla PR'S reaction when— Asim Riaz Ka Bhai FAZIL (@asimriaz4ever) December 27, 2019
Bigg Boss asked #Shoekla to destroy his favorite TOWEL
My First Funny Vdo@LazyySaket@iDaringbaaz@Epigrammatist_@HuklaJ@nawaabshahab @Lubna_Lah @ItsMeRida_ @Luv_oye @Kareem_tweets_ @Salman_AsimRiaz @Ahanaaa12 @Amonofhell @sim84395981 pic.twitter.com/khHp7a4KXn
When #Asim don’t get chaipatti at the right time ! #BB13 #Biggboss13 pic.twitter.com/bjwNE3twnV— Sagar Rathore (@Sagar2024) October 26, 2019
Expectation & Reality for Girls this #BiggBoss13 season! pic.twitter.com/foydy5DsYt— Ŕìà (@I_m_Ria) September 28, 2019
Add new comment