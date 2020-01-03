Bigg Boss 13: Housemates target Madhurima

MUMBAI: As we know, Shehnaaz captaincy is now over. But Bigg Boss cancelled the luxury budget and captaincy task as the housemates were getting extremely aggressive with each other.

Now, in the latest promo released by the makers, we will see Bigg Boss announce that Madhurima Tuli, who was the sanchalak of the previous task can become the new captain only if all the other contestants vote for her in unison. However, looks like the path to captaincy is not going to be easy for Madhu as almost the entire house will be seen standing against her and denying to give their support to her for becoming the captain. In the video, we see that Sidharth Shukla is accusing Madhurima Tuli of not using her brain in any of the tasks and thus she doesn't want to support her as the next captain. He feels that a captain should be able to think for herself and should be smart to take decisions. And according to him Madhurima does not have this capacity. To which, Madhu replies that he wasn't even happy with her as a 'sanchalak'. Sid agrees to it and says that she was completely wrong then also.

Later Paras and Mahira also jump in the conversation and start yelling at Madhu.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla