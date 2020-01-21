Bigg Boss 13: How contestants have changed their strategies

MUMBAI: Equations change every minute in the controversial Bigg Boss house.

There have been big fights, explicit language, and physical violence. In fact, it is also a season wherein maximum tasks were suspended or terminated.

As the show nears its finale, the contestants are seen changing their strategies and game plans. Read on to know more.

Sidharth Shukla has changed from angry young man to an entertainer.

Shehnaz started off as an entertainer of the show and later started to become a reflection of an obsessive lover. She brought forward myriad hues of her personality ranging from an emotional person to being possessive about people close to her.

Rashami Desai’s stint has brought her personal life out in the open — from her struggle during her bankruptcy days, her role as a landlord, her love story with Arhaan Khan, her issues with her family to her troubled relationship with Sidharth. Initially described as a confused player, Rashami has found her ground in the show and is getting stronger day by day.

Paras Chhabra entered the show as a ‘sanskari playboy’ but is now loyal to Mahira Sharma. He is seen often standing up for her.

Jammu-born model Asim Riaz has turned out to be the ultimate poster boy. The actor started his journey on the show as the vanilla boy, flaunting his perfectly chiselled body and rapping skills, before gradually morphing into an angry young lad.

Credits: KoiMoi