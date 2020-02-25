Bigg Boss 13: Is this how Paras is trying to cheer Mahira up?

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are known for their strong bond in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Many of the housemates and a large section of the audience thought that they were more than just friends. Well, now that they are out of the house, Paras and Mahira are still in touch and are displaying love.

Paras recently took to his Instagram stories to share a video from Bigg Boss 13 house. It has him romancing Mahira Sharma. In another post, he posted a screenshot of a fan tweet that boasted about their bond. They are fondly called as Pahira by their fans. He also uploaded a video on his Instagram feed in which we see some of the humour-filled moments of Paras from Bigg Boss 13 house. This video too has bits of Mahira Sharma.

Going by all this, it seems that Paras is trying to pep Mahira Sharma who is currently embroiled in a controversy. The lady has been accused of forging Dada Saheb Phalke Award. However, yesterday, she came out clean and stated that there was some miscommunication.

Have a look at the actor's posts below.

