Bigg Boss 13: This is how Siddharth Dey leaves Dalljiet Kaur furious

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is back with a new season. The show is known for endless drama and controversies and season 13 is no different. In fact, the new season premiered only recently, and it has already been making headlines for various reasons. The latest report revolves around contestants Siddharth Dey and Dalljiet Kaur.



Siddharth dragged Dalljiet's family in an argument to keep his point. It was given that the Punjabi star will get furious and it led to a big fight between the two housemates. It was during the nominations task that he spoke about Dalljiet's son Jaydon. This time, it was open nominations. Team of three, 1 man and 2 women, was created. The two female contestants had to convince the male contestant to not nominate her. Dalljiet, Shefali Bagga and Siddharth were in one team. While Shefali said that she had started liking Siddharth, Dalljiet said that she wants to win the show. Siddharth then criticised Dalljiet for ganging up against him along with other contestants of the show. That's when he dragged her family.



Siddharth asked Dalljiet how would she feel if her son Jaydon was cornered and people ganged up against him. This got Dalljiet furious and she yelled at him for dragging her family into the fight. Later, Siddharth apologised to her.