Bigg Boss 13: Hunar Hale and Mayank Gandhi speak about contestants they want to see in top three

MUMBAI: Hunar Hale and Mayank Gandhi are one of the most popular couples in telly land. The couple, who walked down the aisle on 28 August 2016, are being loved by their fans for their chemistry.



In an interview with TimesofIndia.com, the couple spoke about all things Bigg Boss 13. While the couple didn’t name any favourite contestant as all of them happen to be friends, Hunar said, “I have worked with most of them. I made my debut in TV with Arti Singh. I have done a show with Dalljiet. I have a different attachment with Devoleena. Rashami is also very understanding and playing very well. I really can’t pick a favourite.”



However, Mayank named his Top three without being diplomatic. He said, “I want to see Rashami, Shukla and Paras or Arti in Top 3.” To this, Hunar quickly jumped into say, “In fact, I want to see you in Bigg Boss. What top 3? He will become the winner.” Mayank added saying, “I will come soon. When it has to happen, it will happen.”