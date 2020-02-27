Bigg Boss 13: Jasleen Matharu’s ex Anup Jalota says he doesn’t even know how Sidharth Shukla looks

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular television actors. He is known for his roles in Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. The actor, who made his film debut in a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, is currently in news for winning Bigg Boss 13.

Post winning Bigg Boss 13, the actor’s fan following has escalated. However, Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and veteran singer Anup Jalota has a different story to tell. In a recent interview with Viral Bollywood, the ghazal singer revealed that he isn’t aware of how Sidharth Shukla looks and, which is why he won’t even recognise the actor if he’s around.

When asked about Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Anup Jalota said, “I don't even know how he looks, and if he comes here, I won't be able to identify him either. I haven't seen the show at all, and in fact, I don't see it at all, when I went inside the house, the one and a half months were like a paid holiday for me, and if they call me again, I would go again as well.”

For the uninitiated, Anup Jalota and Jasleen were allegedly involved but both of them had denied the report, saying it was all drama for Bigg Boss.

