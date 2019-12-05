News

Bigg Boss 13: Kamaal R Khan compares Sidharth Shukla to himself

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2019 05:54 PM

MUMBAI: The controversies surrounding Bigg Boss just don’t seem to end. The show has garnered a huge fan following, and the audience, and even celebrities, frequently takes to social media to discuss the show and their favourite contestants.

Sidharth Shukla’s aggression has been escalating with each passing day. The battle between Sid and Asim has intensified. Now, here’s an addition to team Sidharth on social media. Hailing him and rooting for him is the extremely controversial and violent former contestant Kamaal R Khan. Popularly known as KRK, the man is notorious for his twitter activity and just a few hours back he took to his micro-blogging site, to share his opinion on Shukla.

He wrote, ‘I was the biggest Gunda in #BiggBoss3 house and #SidhartShukla is the biggest Gunda in #BiggBoss13 house. Same to same. Lol! Love you Sid. So #EvictSiddharthShukla also!’

Have a look.

Whom do you support between Sid and Asim. Tell us in the comments below.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Star Studded screening of 'LEVEL 13'

Star Studded screening of 'LEVEL 13'
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna

past seven days