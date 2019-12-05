Bigg Boss 13: Kamaal R Khan compares Sidharth Shukla to himself

MUMBAI: The controversies surrounding Bigg Boss just don’t seem to end. The show has garnered a huge fan following, and the audience, and even celebrities, frequently takes to social media to discuss the show and their favourite contestants.

Sidharth Shukla’s aggression has been escalating with each passing day. The battle between Sid and Asim has intensified. Now, here’s an addition to team Sidharth on social media. Hailing him and rooting for him is the extremely controversial and violent former contestant Kamaal R Khan. Popularly known as KRK, the man is notorious for his twitter activity and just a few hours back he took to his micro-blogging site, to share his opinion on Shukla.

He wrote, ‘I was the biggest Gunda in #BiggBoss3 house and #SidhartShukla is the biggest Gunda in #BiggBoss13 house. Same to same. Lol! Love you Sid. So #EvictSiddharthShukla also!’

I was the biggest Gunda in #BiggBoss3 house and #SidhartShukla is the biggest Gunda in #BiggBoss13 house. Same to same. Lol! Love you Sid. So #EvictSiddharthShukla also! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 5, 2019

