News

Bigg Boss 13: Kamya and Sambhavna’s take on Madhurima and Vishal’s fight

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2020 01:03 PM

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. The popular show has returned with season 13 and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

The popularity is not limited merely to the loyal audience, but the show has also grabbed eyeballs of the participants of the previous seasons of Bigg Boss and they are often seen sharing their views on social media platforms. Speaking about the same, Kamya Punjabi and Sambhavna Seth have once again spoken about the contestants of the show.

Well, the ongoing season of this popular reality show has witnessed several ugly fights in the BB house. However, the show recently made the heads turn after Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh stooped to a new level during their recent tiff. In fact, the actress was seen hitting her ex-beau with a frying pan in the last episode.

Many social media users have spoken about their nasty fight and joining them were none other than former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi and Sambhavna Seth. They took a funny jibe at Madhurima and Vishal’s fight.

Taking to Twitter, Sambhavna wrote, “Aaj jo bhi Vishal ke saath hua woh bahut Ashobhniya hai aur @BiggBoss uski kade shabdo mei ninda karte hai..Yaar uski G toot gayi aur Yeh sirf ninda hi kar rahe hai..Rofl #VishalAadityaSingh #madhurimatulli.”

Take a look below:

On the other hand, Kamya wrote, “Yeh #MadhurimaTuli aur #VishalAdityaSingh kaha se aaye hai karte kya hai yeh log #BB13 @ColorsTV.”

Check out her post here: 

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Madhurima, Kamya, Sambhavna, Vishal, Salman Khan, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz, Shefali Jariwala, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of Damaged starring Hina Khan and Adhyayan...

Launch of Damaged starring Hina Khan and Adhyayan Suman
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days