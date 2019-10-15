Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Panjabi mocks the contestants

MUMBAI: Kamya Panjabi is a well-known television actress. She is known for television soaps like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak and Beintehaa. The actress has mocked Bigg Boss 13 contestants in her new tweet.

The actress, who is a former Bigg Boss contestant herself, apparently is unhappy with the way the contestants are talking with each other in whispers. She asked in her tweet, "Ek baat batao yeh log muh khol kar baat kyu nahi karte #BB13 (why don't contestants open their mouths to talk?). And it indeed is amusing for the viewers of the show.

Take a look below:

Ek baat batao yeh log muh khol kar baat kyu nahi karte #BB13 @ColorsTV — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 14, 2019

Kamya's followers shared they feel Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla are the most inaudible ones in the house. Some others pointed out at Arti Singh. Interestingly, this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman had asked the contestants reason for the same. The Bollywood superstar told the inmates they were not putting forth their views clearly, making it difficult for the team and the viewers to understand them.