Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Panjabi talks about wasting food in the house

MUMBAI: Yesterday, Mahira Sharma asked Rashami Desai not to make dinner for everyone as there was enough from lunch, but the latter insisted she'd make food.

Their fight in which Rashami also called lunch as stale for dinner made Kamya Panjabi upset. The actress took to her Twitter account and wrote, 'Iss Desh meh aise kitne saare log hai jinhe ek waqt ka khana bhi thik se naseeb nahi hota... aur inko subah ka khana shaam ko baasi lagta hai waah #BB13' (In this country, people struggle for food and don't get to even eat properly once a day. And there are those in the BB house who find food prepared in the morning unfit to be eaten at night).

In last night's episode, Rashami countered Mahira by telling her she'd make dinner for everyone in the house as she did not want to be called 'kaamchor' by people. Mahira told her she had prepared lunch which was only eaten by a few. She added the same could be used for dinner, else a lot of food would get wasted. Shefali Jariwala, Paras Chhabra, and Sidharth Shukla took Mahira's side. They also felt they should save food rather than waste it. They asked Rashami to keep her ego aside.

However, Rashami fought with Mahira when the latter yelled no dinner would be made. Rashami called her an over-actress, who needed attention.

Credits: TOI



