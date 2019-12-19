News

Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi dares Vikas Gupta not to fight with Siddharth Shukla

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Dec 2019 05:50 PM

MUMBAI: The house of Bigg Boss 13 is turning into a madhouse. The equations and friendships are changing over night. However, this season is managing to keep viewers hooked with fights and entertainment.Bigg Boss is not only watched by viewers but by lots of celebrities and one of them is a popular actress and ex Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi, who recently entered the house as the guest to give reality check to the contestants.It is well verse that Kamya is an ardent Sidharth supporter and Vikas Gupta who recently entered the house as a wildcard informs about the same to Sidharth.In a Voot’s Unseen Undekha, Vikas is seen telling Sidharth that Kamya loved him a lot and she’s been out there supporting him like crazy. Sidharth is shocked by this revelation and asks Vikas that if he’s serious. Vikas further added that Kamya also warned him to not fight with Sidharth. She said, “You dare fight with Sidharth.”He also revealed that she is an ardent supporter and she fights with people for you. To this Sidharth says, “How cute yaar. I didn’t expect this but that’s surprising.”What do you think of this bond between Kamya and Sidharth? Let us know your views in the comments below…Credit: India Forums  

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Kamya Punjabi, Vikas Gupta, Siddharth Shukla, Voot, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Singer Harshdeep Kaur's birthday...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shresth Kumar
Shresth Kumar
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan

past seven days