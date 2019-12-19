Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi dares Vikas Gupta not to fight with Siddharth Shukla

MUMBAI: The house of Bigg Boss 13 is turning into a madhouse. The equations and friendships are changing over night. However, this season is managing to keep viewers hooked with fights and entertainment.Bigg Boss is not only watched by viewers but by lots of celebrities and one of them is a popular actress and ex Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi, who recently entered the house as the guest to give reality check to the contestants.It is well verse that Kamya is an ardent Sidharth supporter and Vikas Gupta who recently entered the house as a wildcard informs about the same to Sidharth.In a Voot’s Unseen Undekha, Vikas is seen telling Sidharth that Kamya loved him a lot and she’s been out there supporting him like crazy. Sidharth is shocked by this revelation and asks Vikas that if he’s serious. Vikas further added that Kamya also warned him to not fight with Sidharth. She said, “You dare fight with Sidharth.”He also revealed that she is an ardent supporter and she fights with people for you. To this Sidharth says, “How cute yaar. I didn’t expect this but that’s surprising.”What do you think of this bond between Kamya and Sidharth? Let us know your views in the comments below…Credit: India Forums