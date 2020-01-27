Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi takes a dig at Asim

MUMBAI: Once friends Sidharth and Asim are now bitter rivals. After their major fight last week, they've been constantly challenging each other to meet outside the house. And during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan gave them a chance to show who they are. Salman asked Bigg Boss to open the doors for the men and let them fight their hearts out.

After Salman's constant insisting, Sidharth got up and asked Asim to finish the matter, but Asim did not get involved in it. He outright refused and said that he doesn't wish to fight with the actor. Upon hearing Asim's claims, Salman also gave him a earful saying that he cannot stand on his words. Salman said that until yesterday, both of you wanted to fight and now you're taking a back step.

Well, Salman's words did not go down well with Asim's fans who called him biased toward Sid. But ex BB contestant Kamya Punjabi took a dig at Aism and called him a 'paltu' (flipper). She wrote on

Twitter, 'What a paltu Asim Riaz is. He flips on every topic and even in front of Salman Khan.'

Credits: Pinkvilla