Bigg Boss 13: Kanwar Dhillion compares Mahira Sharma to Dhinchak Pooja

MUMBAI: The 13th season of Colors’ Bigg Boss is buzzing big time and has left people talking about. Every day we see some or the other hashtags related to Bigg Boss being trended massively on Twitter. Along with fans, even celebrities can’t stop but support their favourites. Wherein one section of fans and celebrities support their favourites while few trolls them.

Actor Kanwar Dhillion, best known for his shows like Hum Hain Na and Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee, has put up a nasty yet a funny tweet in against Bigg Boss contestant Mahira Sharma. He has compared her with You Tuber Dhinchak Pooja. Take a look!