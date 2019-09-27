Bigg Boss 13: Karan Oberoi to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: One of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss is retuning with a new season. Season 13, which will premier soon, will see Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the host once again. As the premier date is nearing, viewers are excited to know who all are going to participate in Bigg Boss 13. Latest reports suggest that Karan Oberoi has been approached for the show.

According to a report in Times of India, the makers of the reality show have approached actor Karan Oberoi as their big-ticket participant this season. Karan has been in news ever since his arrest on 6 May, after a Mumbai-based tantric-healer accused him of rape and extortion. He was released on bail a month later. The tantric-healer was subsequently arrested in June for lodging false complaint against Karan and orchestrating an attack on herself, but was released on bail.



According to sources associated with the show, the channel held a meeting with Karan a couple of weeks ago and they are keen on having him on board. The two parties are negotiating and hoping for the deal to materialise soon. A source associated with the reality show, told the publication, "Karan is a good name to be added to the list this season and we are hoping that things will fall into place."