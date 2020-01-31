Bigg Boss 13: Karan Singh Grover is all praises for BFF Arti Singh’s game on the show

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover, who is one of the most popular film and television actors, is all praises for Arti Singh’s game on Bigg Boss 13.

Bigg Boss 13 is presently one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. Arti has won hearts with her fair and clean game. She has been going strong on Bigg Boss 13 and is often appreciated by host Salman Khan for her fair strategy in the game.

Arti’s BFF Karan Singh Grover too is all praises for her. In an interview with Times of India, Karan said, "Arti is someone who has always played with her heart, and let alone in the Bigg Boss house, but to even be like that in the real is a tough thing to do. So, to all those who have been watching her throughout, I am sure you would all know that she has just been herself and not done anything like the others have been doing.”

Do you agree with Karan Singh Grover? What’s your take on Arti Singh’s game on Bigg Boss 13? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.