Bigg Boss 13: Karan Singh Grover appreciates Arti Singh; asks her not to change

MUMBAI: The popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, never fails to entertain audience. Season 13 of the show is on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

The show had recently focused on family week. Yes, Bigg Boss 13 saw the entry of loved ones of the contestants. This made the housemates emotional and they broke down after meeting their family and friends after a long time. With housemates such as Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and the rest, it was no different for housemate Arti Singh as well. The actress who shares a close bond with actor Karan Singh Grover and his wife Bipasha Basu, just couldn’t control her tears seeing him enter the house. He straight comes to her and hugs her.

Karan later in an interview with Bollywoodlife.com, spoke about the same. He shared, “It felt really good to see Arti after so long yesterday! It felt like I haven't met Arti in 5 years, even though its just been 4 months! Arti and I have never not met each other for this long of a time span! And I definitely needed that hug from her, and she needed it from me too, so achha laga.”

Karan hugs her tightly and Arti starts crying, being in the freeze mode as per the Bigg Boss instruction, the actress utters some words but are barely understood as she is sobbing. Karan appreciates her. He also asks her not to change and to continue with the game in the house. "Jo tu kar rahi hai wohi kar, exactly, kuch change mat kar. Tu hamesha dil se kaam karti hai, aur kuch chalta bhi nahi hai waise bhi. Toh sab kuch dil se kar. Uske liye log bahut pasand kar rahe hai. You've made us very very proud. Stay strong. Don't change,” he advices her.

