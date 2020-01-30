News

Bigg Boss 13: Karan Singh Grover talks about Arti's game

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jan 2020 09:03 PM

MUMBAI: Arti Singh is among the few contestants in the house who has played a clean and dignified game in the show.

While Arti's fans and well-wishers have been loving her game inside the house, a lot of her family and close friends from the outside have also been very appreciative of how she has conducted herself in the house throughout the  season.

One of them being Arti's Jigar Ka Tukda and closest friend Karan Singh Grover.

Karan has from day 1 been in full support of Arti on the show, and even now, feels that she is one of the only contestant who has played the game with her heart!

Speaking about Arti's personality on the show, the actor shares, 'Arti is doing very well for herself on the show. She is someone who has always played with her heart, and let alone in the Bigg Boss house, but to even be like that in the real is a tough thing to do! So to all those who have been watching her throughout, I am sure you would all know that she has just been herself and not done anything like the others have been doing.'

