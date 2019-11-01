Bigg Boss 13: Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu REVEALS her FAVOURITE contestant

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The show is in its fifth week and the drama in the house is in full swing.

Many popular names are part of the show including Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, and Shehnaaz Gill to name a few. It seems ex-contestant of Bigg Boss, Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu liked Shehnaaz Gill’s performance. Teejay took to Twitter to mention that her favourite last night on Bigg Boss 13 was Shehnaaz Gill. She tweeted, “My favourite last night was #ShehnazGill! I loved how she was joking with #SiddarthShukla abt his 'court marriage' w/Rashmi! THAT was 'sweetly entertaining.' ;) And Shehnaaz was the LEAST irritating HM yesterday. #BB13 #BiggBoss13 @ColorsTV.” The ‘court marriage’ incident she mentioned was about Shehnaaz Gill’s playful announcement that Sidharth and Rashami had gotten married in a court. She said this while playing a game with Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla found her joking announcement amusing and was all smiles.