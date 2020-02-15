Bigg Boss 13: Karanvir Bohra says Sidharth is the obvious winner but is hoping for a twist

MUMBAI: The countdown has begun! Yes, soon the name of the Bigg Boss 13 winner will be announced. Fans are going crazy and are not leaving any stone unturned to support their favourite contestants.

Karanvir Bohra, who was seen in Bigg Boss 12, recently shared his views on the upcoming grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 and lots more. In a conversation with BollywoodHungama about the finale, Karanvir shared how it is obvious that Sidharth Shukla would win the show but added that it could go anywhere. The actor added that people predicted to be Top five, but currently, the finale has Top six including Arti Singh.

Karanvir then went on to add how he believes that the makers of the show might come up with a twist, knowing how Sidharth looks like an obvious winner. He said, “I know Colors (channel), they don't do the obvious. They will bring in some kind of twist. It won't be so easy that from the start they will make Sidharth likable.” Talking about how the channel is under pressure, Bohra thinks they will play googly, so that people think that they are not partial and added how channels usually do that googly. The former Bigg Boss 12 contestant also shared that the channel never does the expected, but added, “But it can also so happen that the channel might announce Sidharth as the winner and not care what the people say about them being biased.”

Who do you think will win the show? Hit the comment section below.