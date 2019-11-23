Bigg Boss 13: Karanvir Bohra supports Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: The most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 has been making the headlines recently for the huge fight between once good friends Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

With the captaincy task coming to an end, it seems like Asim Riaz is too upset with buddy Sidharth Shukla and the equation between the BFFs is getting bitter day by day. As Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla have been at loggerheads recently, television actor Karanvir Bohra extends his support towards Asim and his family who have been facing a lot of problems on the basis of their religion.

Karanvir took to Twitter to extend his support towards Asim Riaz and his family during the tough times they are facing right now. He tweeted, ‘If this is true, Pls It's a request to all the fans and viewers of #bb13 Pls don't get family and religion into it. Watch the show as a show, Pls don't get personal. I can't even imagine what #AsimRaiz family must be going thru. #StayStrongAsimRiaz family.’

Well, we couldn’t agree more! After all, Bigg Boss is just a show, and the audience and fans must not involve the contestants’ families and religions based on their individual opinions.