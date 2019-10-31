News

Bigg Boss 13: Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu says 'Sidharth Shukla Is The Centre Of BB13 Universe'

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Oct 2019 07:34 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The show is in its fifth week and the drama in the house is in full swing. 

Speaking about contestants, the one to make the maximum amount of noise is Sidharth Shukla. His fights with housemates especially Rashami Desai are the hot topics of discussion. Even their past gets discussed inside the house piquing the curiosity of the audiences. He is the centre of attraction and ex-contestant of Bigg Boss, Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu feels the same. 

Teejay took to her social media handle and wrote, "You can like/dislike #SiddarthShukla but truth is, he's the centre of the #BB13 universe. & everyone trying 2be a part of his orbit.. Evn if it means drawing attention to their past dating history w/him. #BiggBoss13 @ColorsTV @justvoot." 

