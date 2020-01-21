Bigg Boss 13: Kartik Aryan FULFILLS Shehnaaz Gill’s WISH; posts the picture of the portrait

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is heading towards an interesting twist and entertaining tasks.

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan entered the house to promote their movie Love Aaj Kal. It is no news that Shehnaaz Gill is a huge Kartik Aryan fan. When the actor first came inside the house to promote Pati Patni aur Woh, Shehnaaz expressed her liking towards him.

In his second visit to the house, Kartik asked the contestants to do a task. The challenge was between Shehnaaz and Rashami Desai wherein they had to make a portrait of Kartik. Shehnaaz won the challenge hands down and asked Kartik to post a picture of the portrait on his Instagram.

On the stage, Kartik promised he will post the picture for Shehnaaz and being the man of his words, Kartik did actually post the picture of the portrait on his Instagram stories.

He wrote a caption that read, “What a lovely piece of art!! My portrait by ShehnaazGill, Thankyou for this masterpiece”.

WE would really want to know how Shehnaaz would react on Kartik’s gesture.

