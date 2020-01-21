Bigg Boss 13: Kartik Aryan promises to add Sana on Instagram

MUMBAI: Many interesting things happened in the Bigg Boss 13 house during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan entered the house. Shehnaz Gill’s entertaining banter with Kartik and Salman Khan had us ROFL.

In the episode, Shehnaz keeps flirting with Kartik and this makes even Sidharth Shukla a little upset. When they all sit down, Salman pulls Shehnaz’s leg for the same. He tells Shehnaz that she didn’t spare Gautam Gulati and kissed him vigorously, even on the lips. Shehnaz tries to divert the topic and tells Salman her love for Kartik is genuine.

Shehnaz then goes on to reveal that she follows Kartik on Instagram. She adds that she sends him direct messages and photos but her requests go pending. She complains that he doesn’t see them. Kartik then says he will add her. She says she really loves Kartik. They all count that Shehnaz has said the same to Gautam Gulati, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and now Kartik Aryan. Shehnaz tells them the difference between dirty ‘I love you’ and the true one.

Credits: TOI