Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah is all praises for Arti Singh

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV series. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The drama in the house is in full swing.

Many actors have participated in the show and one of them is Arti Singh. Currently, she is in news as she has been praised by her sister-in-law and actress Kashmera Shah for performing well.

Presently, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and others are locked inside the BB13 house, and Arti Singh’s sister-in-law, and former Bigg Boss contestant, Kashmera Shah took to social media to praise her Arti Singh for playing well in the house.

Kashmera took to Instagram to praise Arti Singh for performing well in the Elite Club Task and also thanked Sidharth Shukla for always standing by Arti. Alongside a selfie, Kashmera wrote, “I just saw last night so episode and I must say I loved the way Arti cut her hair and ate the green chillies. Super proud of My Tigress. And I also must say I loved the way @realsidharthshukla spoke to @shehnaazgill about what he did not like. Amazing. And I have to thank him for supporting Arti all the time. Have started believing in #sidarti myself now. Is this possible?Love you both @artisingh5….”

What do you think about Arti Singh’s game? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

