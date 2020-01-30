News

Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah calls Shehnaaz FAKE; Sambhavna Seth DISAGREES

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jan 2020 01:44 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is churning out dramatic episodes. The show has become all the more interesting because of the entry of housemates’ connections.

The most interesting part is when they made shocking revelations and comments about each and every housemate in front of others which definitely changed the equation of the house. Arti Singh’s sister-in-law Kashmera Shah came inside the house as her connection. She informed everyone that she has watched each and every bit of the episodes.

Kashmera also took a dig at a few housemates including Vishal and Shehnaaz. She specifically took a dig at Shehnaaz calling her fake. Now, Sambhavna Seth has disagreed with the views of Kashmera regarding Shehnaaz.

Sambhavna took to her social media account and expressed that she does not agree with the fact that Shehnaaz is fake. Check out her tweet below:

Do you agree with Sambhavna? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

Bigg Boss 13, Kashmera Shah, Sambhavna Seth, Vishal Singh, Shehnaaz Gill

