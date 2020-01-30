Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah calls Shehnaaz FAKE; Sambhavna Seth DISAGREES

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is churning out dramatic episodes. The show has become all the more interesting because of the entry of housemates’ connections.

The most interesting part is when they made shocking revelations and comments about each and every housemate in front of others which definitely changed the equation of the house. Arti Singh’s sister-in-law Kashmera Shah came inside the house as her connection. She informed everyone that she has watched each and every bit of the episodes.

Kashmera also took a dig at a few housemates including Vishal and Shehnaaz. She specifically took a dig at Shehnaaz calling her fake. Now, Sambhavna Seth has disagreed with the views of Kashmera regarding Shehnaaz.

Sambhavna took to her social media account and expressed that she does not agree with the fact that Shehnaaz is fake. Check out her tweet below:

For me all is fine with @kashmerashah fantastic entry but one thing which i dnt agree is fakenaaz..I dnt think shenaaz s fake.Ppl hve loved both of them togethr..I had told Kash also that i dont agree on this but sabka apna point of view hai @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #SanaWorldWide — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 29, 2020

Do you agree with Sambhavna?