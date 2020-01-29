Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah calls Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's bond ‘FakeNaaz'

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV series. It is also known for being a controversial show. Presently, season 13 is on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale. A lot of interesting things are happening in the show. The contestants are happy as their connections have entered the house. However, a lot of things are also getting revealed to the contestants because of their closed one’s entry.

In the latest episode, we saw family members of the contestants entering the house. They came to have a four day temporary stay. Yes, first time in the history of the show housemates’ family will stay with them. Among those who made an entry in the 'Connections Week' are Vikas Gupta, Himanshi Khurana, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others. But, the most dhamakedaar and fiery entry was that of Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah, who is Bigg Boss 1 contestant.

Kashmera was sure not in a good mood to spare anyone as one by one, she took a class of all. As soon as she entered, her first target was Rashami Desai. Taking a sly dig at her she said, 'Whatever Rashami doing she is right because she is actually not doing anything.' Next she went on to slam Vishal Aditya Singh and said that since Madhurima Tuli has hit him, he has stopped using his brains and is completely lost. She makes Vishal understand that Arti has always taken stand for the right, but no one has ever stood for her apart from Sidharth Shukla.

Kashmera then took a nasty dig at Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth's bond. She said there's nothing like so-called 'SidNaaz', they're turning to be 'FakeNaaz' now. Later, Kashmera is seen talking about taking a revenge on Vishal for challenging Arti to chop her locks. Upon seeing Kashmera's anger and behaviour, Shehnaaz who is sitting in the living area tells housemates that Kashmera has come with a ‘gunda’ attitude.

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.