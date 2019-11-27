Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah has a message for Arti Singh

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss 13 house is not an easy one to stay in. The audience gets to see love, hatred, sadness, frustration, and anger displayed by the participants. Recently, contestant Arti Singh experienced a panic attack. While some showed concern for her health, others did not pay any attention

Now, Arti's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah has also extended her support to Arti. Kashmera who has been a part of the show in previous seasons to took Instagram to talk about Arti Singh's state in the house. Sharing a short clip of Monday's episode, Kashmera pronounced that it is time to move on from people who least care for her and be with one's who have genuine feelings for her. She also prayed that people who don't understand anxiety issues, must never suffer from it. We wonder whether Kashmera was hinting at Sidharth Shukla? Was she asking Arti to finally leave Sidharth Shukla's side and play her own game? For the unversed, Arti Singh broke down into tears because Sidharth Shukla did not support her during a fight with Paras Chhabra.

Mental health issues are widely underplayed by most people, but we believe that they should be given the same care and sensitivity that physical problems are given. It’s unfortunate to see that some of Arti’s friends did not understand what she was going through.

