Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah has started believing in #SidArti

MUMBAI: Arti Singh’s sister-in-law Kashmera Shah has been quite supportive of her. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant has frequently taken to Instagram to voice her opinion about the current season.

Right from slamming the other contestants for disrespecting her to telling her fans to not send them messages for Arti, Kashmera has been active on Twitter. As we saw in the recent episode, to become a part of the BB Elite club, Arti was seen chopping her hair and eating green chilies.

Taking to Insta, Kashmera shared her selfie and wrote in the caption, how she’s proud of Arti Singh and even thanked Sidharth Shukla for supporting him always. In her caption, she wrote, 'I just saw last night so episode and I must say I loved the way Arti cut her hair and ate the green chilies. Super proud of My Tigress. And I also must say I loved the way @realsidharthshukla spoke to @shehnaazgill about what he did not like. Amazing. And I have to thank him for supporting Arti all the time. Have started believing in #sidarti myself now. Is this possible? Love you both @artisingh5 @realsidharthshukla @colorstv @biggboss.13official.'

