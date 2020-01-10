Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah slams Arti Singh's haters for sending hate messages

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

Many actors have participated in the show and one of them is Arti Singh. Now, she is in news once again as her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah has warned fans to stop sending hate messages.

Well, loyal viewers know how the battle inside the house is going on. While the contestants indulge in fights and arguments with fellow housemates, their family members and friends are not leaving any stone unturned to show their support to them. And now, Arti Singh, who is Krushna Abhishek’s sister, has received support from her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah. She took to her Instagram handle to share a strong note slamming Arti's haters for flooding her's and Krushan's inbox with hate and negative messages.

Take a look below:

