Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah to TAKE REVENGE from Vishal Aditya Singh

MUMBAI: We have seen the connections and dynamics constantly changing inside the Bigg Boss house and this week, a new twist is going to be introduced that will put the contestants’ connections to test. Following the family week will be the ‘Connections Week’ wherein the contestants’ friends and family members will enter the house for a week to support them in tasks.

Supporting Aarti Singh will be sister-in-law Kashmeera Shah, Asim’s love interest Himanshi Khurana will enter as his support while Vikas Gupta will enter as Sidharth’s supporter. Mahira, Vishal and Shehnaz will have their brothers supporting them while Rashami will have her dear friend Devoleena supporting her. The recently evicted Shefali Jariwali will re-enter the house to support Paras.

Kashmera will be quite fiery and will pass on sassy comments on the housemates. She will ask Vishal if he is really in the house because he is supposedly nowhere to be seen in the show. Later, she will warn him that she will take revenge from him as he gave the task to Arti wherein she had to cut her hair short. She would also tell Vishal that she will cut his hair, she said, “Mai badla lugi, baal ke badle baal”.

