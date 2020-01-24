Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah upset about Arti being called a fixed deposit

MUMBAI: Recently, Asim called Arti as Sidharth's 'fixed deposit'. Sidharth was fuming with anger on hearing this, whereas Arti had a major showdown.

Arti's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah has strongly reacted to this comment. In a very angry tweet, Kashmera said, 'Who the hell is calling Arti Sidharth's fixed deposits!? Just say this in front of me and see what kind of deposits I make you do! Don't cry Arti, no one here is worth your tears! Sad sad sad!'

The actress' post is receiving mixed reactions. There are a few, who are also saying that fixed deposit is a good term since it gives good returns. Others are upset. A user wrote, 'Arti is the only person who never used any abuses in the house. She stood by Sid like any best friend. She decides his wardrobe. So innocently she said that since 3 months she has been ironing his clothes. Being a celebrity she is so down to earth. Everyone deserves a Bhabi as u.'

