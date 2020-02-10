News

Bigg Boss 13: Kishwer Merchant and Delnaaz Irani criticize Sidharth, Paras for disrespecting Shehnaaz, Mahira

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Feb 2020 12:10 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. The reality TV series is now heading towards its finale. Not just fans, even celebs and ex contestants of the show have also been keeping a track of the show. 

Speaking about the same, ex-contestants Kishwer Merchant and Delnaaz Irani have expressed their views recently. They actually criticized Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra for disrespecting Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma. 

Well, both the Bigg Boss 13 contestants have been often criticised for their ill-behaviour with Shehnaaz and Mahira. The past few episodes see these jodis fighting with each other, wherein Paras and Sidharth also used a couple of rude terms to brush off the ladies. Now, Kishwer and Delnaaz have come forward to slam the two for their disrespectful behaviour towards them. 

Both Kishwer and Delnaaz took to their social media handles and expressed their views. Kishwer, in her tweet, asked if Shehnaaz and Mahira have got any self-respect or not, as they always talk Paras and Sidharth’s behaviour.  She wrote, “The way Sid talks to Sana .. and the way Paras talks to Mahira.. my god these girls have some self-respect or no .. SAD #BB13FinaleWeek.” 

On the other hand, Delnaaz, tweeted, “What are these men doing??  Is this the way to talk and treat women?? Why are these women literally begging.. What is this Chal Chal nikal #BB13 #BiggBossSeason13” 

Check out their tweets below:

   

What do you think about the same? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.    

