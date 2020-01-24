Bigg Boss 13: Kishwer Merchantt is proud of Arti Singh; find out why

MUMBAI: Arti Singh, who is currently seen in Bigg Boss 13, has won the heart of actress Kishwer Merchantt.

Arti has been receiving a lot of praise for the recent 'Elite Club' task that she performed! She not only very bravely chopped off her locks, but even mustered the courage to eat 21 green chilies in a go, proving to be a better and stronger contender than the others! Though Arti never ended up winning the 'Elite Club' membership, she still got a lot of support, love and appreciation from not only contestants inside the house, but from fans, well-wishers and friends outside the house as well!

Her moves have also impressed Kishwer Merchantt, who is known for TV shows like Ek Hasina Thi, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, among others.

Kishwer, who was seen in Bigg Boss 9, felt that what Arti did for the task was definitely not an easy thing to do! Speaking about how she felt while watching Arti chop off her hair and eat those chillies, Kishwer said, "I think that Arti did really, really well for herself in this task. Considering this is one of the final padaav's of the show, Arti truly showed everyone how serious she is about performing tasks! And itne chilies khaana is definitely no joke! So I am actually very proud of Arti! And honestly, the new haircut is a blessing in disguise and looks lovely on her."

