News

Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra and Arti Singh at loggerheads

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Oct 2019 01:45 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is back with a new season. The show is known for endless drama and controversies and season 13 is no different. In fact, the new season premiered only recently, and it has already been making headlines for various reasons.

Now, in the upcoming episode, contestants Koena Mitra and Arti Singh will be seen at loggerheads and teaser of the latest episode hints the same.  In the latest teaser of the upcoming episode, Arti Singh is seen being upset with Siddharth Dey. Further, we can see actress Koena saying that there is nothing personal between her and Siddharth. Koena is heard accusing Arti begging from her fellow housemates in order to keep her safe from elimination. Sharing the promo on the official Instagram handle of ColorsTV, they captioned it as, “Kya @artisingh5 ko lena chahiye tha #KoenaMitra se panga? Watch it on #BiggBoss13 tonight at 10:30 PM.”

Take a look below: 

Tags > Koena Mitra, Arti Singh, Siddharth, ColorsTV, Bigg Boss 13, TV news, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Trailer Launch of Alt Balaji and Zee5's...

Trailer Launch of Alt Balaji and Zee5's Fittrat
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days