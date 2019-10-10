Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra and Arti Singh at loggerheads

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is back with a new season. The show is known for endless drama and controversies and season 13 is no different. In fact, the new season premiered only recently, and it has already been making headlines for various reasons.

Now, in the upcoming episode, contestants Koena Mitra and Arti Singh will be seen at loggerheads and teaser of the latest episode hints the same. In the latest teaser of the upcoming episode, Arti Singh is seen being upset with Siddharth Dey. Further, we can see actress Koena saying that there is nothing personal between her and Siddharth. Koena is heard accusing Arti begging from her fellow housemates in order to keep her safe from elimination. Sharing the promo on the official Instagram handle of ColorsTV, they captioned it as, “Kya @artisingh5 ko lena chahiye tha #KoenaMitra se panga? Watch it on #BiggBoss13 tonight at 10:30 PM.”

Take a look below: