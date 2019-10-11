Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra and Dalljiet Kaur get into an argument

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. The show is back with a new season. The reality series is known for endless drama and controversies and season 13 is no different. Many celebrities from Bollywood and TV have participated, and currently they are seen doing the tasks assigned to them. The drama in the house is certainly in full swing.



It can be said that the contestants are finally getting into the show’s real competitive spirit. Yesterday’s episode saw boys coming under the radar of nominations, followed by all the planning, plotting and conspiracies by the female contestants. Now, as per the promo of the upcoming episode, it looks like audiences are in for a lot of drama because it’s nominations’ day!



Loyal audience know Rashami Desai, Koena Mitra, Shehnaz Gill and Dalljiet Kaur have been nominated for this week’s eviction; however, Bigg Boss decided to give one of them a last chance through a task. A huge circle board with their pictures was placed in the garden area and the girls had to move the arrow pointing towards their respective picture, to get saved. The one whose picture had the arrow till the buzzer ended, would have been freed from eviction. The ladies decided to give it a tough fight, so much so, that they ended up breaking the safety arrow. This causes an argument between Koena and Dalljiet, who could be heard shouting at each other.



Take a look below:

Next Episode Preview pic.twitter.com/vOSRZZ9E2B — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) October 10, 2019