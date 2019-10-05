Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra opens up on her past relationship; reveals her ex-boyfriend once locked her in the bathroom

MUMBAI: Koena Mitra is known for films like Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Apna Sapna Money Money and Anamika. Currently, she is making headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss 13.

In the last episode of the show, the Bollywood actress was seen opening up about her past relationship. From her over-possessive boyfriend to the reason behind break-up, the actress revealed it all in a conversation with contestants Arti, Daljit.

Koena told them that she is happily single for the last 7-8 years and calls her previous relationship as the 'worse' one. She tells them that her ex-boyfriend from Turkey was very much possessive about her. Koena said that her boyfriend came down to meet her in Mumbai. She had to attend an event but he locked her in the bathroom as he didn't want her to leave for work.

Koena further shared more details about her boyfriend and spoke her heart out on her troubled relationship. She even added how her ex-boyfriend insisted that she should come to meet his parents in Turkey. Later, he told her that once they get married he would burn her passport so that she is forced to stay with him. Koena told Arti and Daljit that after the statement she got cautious and parted ways with her boyfriend. She shared how she didn't have the courage to start a new relationship after the past experience.