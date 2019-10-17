Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra to return to the house?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, controversies and endless drama, and season 13 is no different. The viewers recently saw Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra walking out of the house. This double elimination shocked the viewers.

Koena, in particular, was upset with the show's host and actor, Salman Khan for being unjust and biased with his actions. She has slammed him for giving leeway to Shehnaaz Gill and encouraging her personal attacks. Many thought that she will go a long way, but the makers of Bigg Boss 13 clearly had something else planned. Obviously a lot of Koena's fans are disappointed with her eviction, but looks like this won't last long. Word has it that the showrunners are planning to get Koena back on the show.

Will Koena return to Bigg Boss 13? Only time will tell.