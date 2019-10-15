Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra slams Salman Khan for defending Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, controversies and endless drama, and season 13 is no different. The viewers recently saw Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra walking out of the Bigg Boss house. This double elimination shocked the viewers.



Koena, in particular, is upset with the show's host and actor, Salman Khan for being unjust and biased with his actions. She has slammed him for giving leeway to Shehnaaz Gill and encouraging her personal attacks. In an interview with SpotboyE, Koena revealed her side of the story and why she thinks Salman was being unfair towards her. When asked to elaborate on her belief, Koena explained, "I told Salman that she (Shehnaaz Gill) mocks at me and criticises me. He immediately defended her by saying that people are loving it. That was quite shocking for me as I don't think any Indian would love somebody indulging in mockery, personal attacks or judgments. Indians are not so weak."



When asked about her argument with Salman, Koena said, "A lot of people can't handle fearless, strong, opinionated, independent women. Well, I said that in front of host Salman Khan also that aapko lagta hai ki Hindustan mein graceful, strong, valuable foundation walon ke liye fan following nahi hai? Kyuki andar bhi log yahi halla machate hain . To which he replied, 'For dignity, there is another platform Koena'. So this means that Salman Khan gives an official statement that the show’s platform doesn't command and demand dignity."