Bigg Boss 13: KRK refers to Mahira as Chipkali Sharma; says how can he respect such a girl

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting day-by-day with lots of hungama going on in the house. The show has witnessed lots of fights, controversies, friendships breaking and relationship dynamics changing with time. While audiences are loving this, the inmates are really having a tough time to survive in the house with the growing tension between each other to win the show.

Amid all this, social networking site Twitter has played a major when it comes to expressing the views about the contestants. And now, as we all know Kamaal R Khan who has been a part of this controversial show in the past leaves no chance to bash anyone and he has been doing this since the show started.

KRK in his recent series of tweets has blasted Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. He has called Mahira Sharma 'Chipkali Sharma' and referred Paras as 'Meetha Paras'.

Everyone is aware of Paras and Mahira's bonding and KRK has referred to their budding romance as 'Soft Porn'. He further revealed that how can he respect such a girl when she already knows that Paras is dating someone.

Take a look at KRK's tweets:

Ye Lo Ji, #MeethaParas told to #ChipkaliSharma Ki Tu Maze Poore Leti Hai Aur Bas Na Na Karti Rahti hai! Still she is with him only. Now how should I respect such a girl? #AaaThoo! #BB13 #BiggBoss13 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 13, 2020

Ye Lo Ji lips to lips kiss Bhi Chalu Ho Gaya #MeethaParas and #ChipkaliSharma ka! This show is soft Porn. Govt should take action against #BiggBoss13 immediately. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 13, 2020

Lastly, he also added in one of his tweets that the government should take some action against Bigg Boss.

Well, KRK's tweet has recevied great response from the Twitteratis with many retweets and likes. It will be interesting to see what happens next in the show.