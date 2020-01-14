News

Bigg Boss 13: KRK refers to Mahira as Chipkali Sharma; says how can he respect such a girl

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
14 Jan 2020 11:50 AM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting day-by-day with lots of hungama going on in the house. The show has witnessed lots of fights, controversies, friendships breaking and relationship dynamics changing with time. While audiences are loving this, the inmates are really having a tough time to survive in the house with the growing tension between each other to win the show.

Amid all this, social networking site Twitter has played a major when it comes to expressing the views about the contestants. And now, as we all know Kamaal R Khan who has been a part of this controversial show in the past leaves no chance to bash anyone and he has been doing this since the show started.

KRK in his recent series of tweets has blasted Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. He has called Mahira Sharma 'Chipkali Sharma' and referred Paras as 'Meetha Paras'.

Everyone is aware of Paras and Mahira's bonding and KRK has referred to their budding romance as 'Soft Porn'. He further revealed that how can he respect such a girl when she already knows that Paras is dating someone.

Take a look at KRK's tweets:

Lastly, he also added in one of his tweets that the government should take some action against Bigg Boss.

Well, KRK's tweet has recevied great response from the Twitteratis with many retweets and likes. It will be interesting to see what happens next in the show.

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Kamaal R Khan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Tiger Shroff ,Disha Patani & Aayush Sharma at...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days