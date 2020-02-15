Bigg Boss 13: KRK says Salman Khan isn’t pleased with making Sidharth the winner

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular as well as controversial reality shows. It has a huge fan following. The show premiered on 29 September 2019 on Colors TV and now is heading towards its finale. Soon host Salman Khan will announce the name of the winner.

There is a lot of excitement among fans and the viewers have already started taking their pick, guessing who will win the prize money and the coveted title of the Bigg Boss winner. The Top six contestants include Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and their fan pages have been rooting for them. Among all the hype and crazy theories, popular film critic and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, has now claimed that the winner is fixed already, and Salman Khan is not happy with the decision.

Kamaal R Khan has been tweeting repeatedly and claims that the makers of Bigg boss 13 have already decided that the winner will be Sidharth Shukla. Now, in a recent tweet, he has claimed that according to his sources, Salman Khan disagrees with the decision of making Sidharth the winner, so much so, that he has refused to participate in the grand finale. He tweeted, “According to my sources #SalmanKhan is not happy with #ManishaSharma decision to make #SidharthShukla winner of #BiggBossSeason13 and Salman is refusing to participate in the finale. Hence they are going to held meeting tomorrow at 4pm! @ColorsTV.”

According to my sources #SalmanKhan is not happy with #ManishaSharma decision to make #SidharthShukla winner of #BiggBossSeason13 and Salman is refusing to participate in the finale. Hence they are going to held meeting tomorrow at 4pm! @ColorsTV — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 13, 2020

